Velazquez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Zach Neto (back) will draw back in at shortstop Monday after missing seven of the Angels' last eight games, which likely spells an end to Velazquez's brief run as a regular in the lineup. Velazquez will move into a utility role and isn't expected to see frequent starting opportunities while both Neto and Luis Rengifo are available.