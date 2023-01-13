site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-austin-warren-outrighted-to-triple-a | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Austin Warren: Outrighted to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Warren cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake by the Angels on Friday.
Warren holds a 3.47 ERA over 30 appearances across the last two seasons for the Halos. He'll represent relief depth for them in the minors.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Scott White
• 47 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Scott White
• 41 min read
Scott White
• 24 min read