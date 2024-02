Warren (elbow) agreed to a one-year contract with the Giants on Wednesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Warren was designated for assignment and subsequently released by the Angels last week, but it didn't take long for him to latch on with a new team. The right-hander missed most of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in May, so he's likely to also be sidelined for the first half of 2024.