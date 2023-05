The Angels transferred Warren (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

Warren likely won't be ready to rejoin the Los Angeles bullpen until at least the middle of the 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery earlier this month, so his move to the 60-day IL doesn't affect his timeline. Instead, the procedural move opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for right-handed relief prospect Ben Joyce, who was called up from Double-A Rocket City on Sunday.