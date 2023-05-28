The Angels selected Joyce's contract from Double-A Rocket City on Sunday.
Joyce will head to the big leagues less than a year after the organization selected the right-hander in the third round of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft. The right-hander boasts a fastball that can reach the triple digits with regularity, and he's registered a 3.27 ERA and 17:6 K:BB over his last 11 innings at Double-A. The 22-year-old has dealt with command issues at times, but he has the stuff to provide immediate help to the Los Angeles bullpen. He could get a chance to work in a high-leverage role for the Angels, though he may first have to prove himself in middle-relief situations.