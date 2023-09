Joyce (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Sunday.

The right-hander has been sidelined since early June by an elbow injury, and he's been cleared to rejoin the Halos after a two-game rehab assignment with Single-A Inland Empire. Joyce is one of the organization's top prospects and allowed two earned runs with a 5:4 K:BB over four frames in his first taste of the big leagues before going down with the injury.