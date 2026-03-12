Joyce (shoulder) has been throwing bullpens but is likely to start the regular season on the injured list, per MLB.com.

Joyce underwent shoulder surgery to repair his labrum last May and continues to work his way back. His most recent bullpen session took place Tuesday, so the fireballing reliever seems to be making good progress, but he hasn't yet pitched in a spring game and seems to be tracking toward an IL stint to open the campaign. Even if that is the case, Joyce doesn't seem to be looking at a lengthy absence, and he could work his way up to high-leverage work out of the bullpen quickly upon his return to game action.