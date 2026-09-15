Joyce picked up the save Monday against the Mariners. He allowed no hits and two walks with no strikeouts over a scoreless inning.

Joyce was wild, throwing just nine of 20 pitches for strikes, but he was able to retire the side with no damage done to secure his fifth save of the season. Walks notwithstanding, putting up a zero was a nice rebound for the hard-throwing right-hander, as he suffered a blown save Saturday and allowed a run in each of his previous two outings. Joyce has emerged as the top ninth-inning option for the Angels, posting a 3.38 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 15:9 K:BB in 13.1 frames.