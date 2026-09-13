Joyce was charged with his second blown save of the season in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Nationals, allowing one run on one hit and one walk in the ninth inning. He struck out one.

The Angels staged a late rally to take a 5-4 lead in the top of the ninth inning, but Joyce couldn't close the door in the bottom of the frame. The right-hander is 4-for-6 in converting save chances since taking over the closer role in mid-August, and over 10 appearances since then he's posted a 4.82 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 12:6 K:BB in 9.1 innings.