Joyce allowed two runs on two hits and struck out three without walking a batter over one inning, taking a blown save in Thursday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Twins.

Joyce was the reason it got to extras -- he allowed a two-run home run to Walker Jenkins in the top of the ninth inning, squandering a 3-1 lead in the process. With four runs allowed over his last four innings, Joyce has shown some struggles late in the season. Over 14.1 innings, he has a 4.40 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 18:9 K:BB while adding five saves, two holds and three blown saves.