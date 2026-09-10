Joyce earned the save against Boston on Wednesday, allowing one run on one hit and one walk in the ninth inning. He struck out one.

The hard-throwing right-hander wasn't sharp, tossing only 13 of his 22 pitches for strikes, but he held on for the save Wednesday. With Jordan Romano in Colorado and Kirby Yates in Pittsburgh, Joyce should continue to be viewed as the favorite for saves in the Angels' bullpen from here on out. He has a 3.18 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB with four saves (five chances) over 11.1 innings so far this year.