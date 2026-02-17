Joyce (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

It's the first time the right-hander has thrown from the bump this spring. Joyce is a tad behind other Angels pitchers as he comes back from last May's surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder, but he seems to have a good shot to be ready Opening Day, barring setbacks. The 25-year-old is expected to be in the mix to close games for the Halos, though he could be eased into high-leverage opportunities following what was essentially a lost season.