Joyce (shoulder) is slated to throw a bullpen session off a half mound Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Joyce is beginning spring training slightly behind the Angels' healthy pitchers, but his ability to step back on the mound this early in camp is a promising sign. That said, manager Kurt Suzuki wouldn't guarantee Tuesday that Joyce would be ready to go for Opening Day, as the Angels plan to take a day-by-day approach with the flame-throwing righty reliever as he works his way back from a major injury. The 25-year-old missed the final five months of the 2025 season after undergoing surgery in May to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder.