Joyce (elbow) has been playing catch but hasn't thrown off a mound recently, MLB.com reports.

Joyce tossed from a mound July 18 while rehabbing in Arizona, his first time doing so since going on the injured list June 10. However, the rookie reliever was pulled back from mound work soon thereafter, and he's again throwing only from flat ground. It's unclear if Joyce has experienced a significant setback, but even if the slowing down in his throwing progression was only precautionary, he's expected to be at least two weeks away from being ready to return to the Angels.