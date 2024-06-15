Joyce is expected to operate as an opener for Sunday's matchup with the Giants, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Joyce will make his first career major-league start Sunday as the Angels will try to get two innings out of him before going to the bullpen. The right-hander has allowed five runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out two batters over 3.2 innings in four appearances with Los Angeles this season. After Joyce serves as the opener, Jose Suarez and Carson Fulmer are considered candidates to handle the bulk role on the mound in the series finale with the Giants.