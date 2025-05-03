Joyce (shoulder) said Friday that he's no longer throwing but will try again next week, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The fireballing reliever indicated that he has paused his throwing program because he didn't feel right while recently playing catch. Joyce was placed on the injured list April 11, and given his continued shoulder discomfort, he's likely at least a few weeks away from a potential return. Per Fletcher, tests on Joyce's shoulder haven't revealed anything beyond his original diagnosis of inflammation.