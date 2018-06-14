Parker gave up a run on two hits and a walk while striking out three over two innings in Wednesday's 8-6 loss to the Mariners.

The Angels' bullpen had been taxed over this important three-game series against Seattle, so Parker was brought into a tight contest in the seventh inning. The 32-year-old was unable to preserve the one-run lead, and the Mariners eventually walked off in the ninth against against Oliver Drake. While this was technically a blown save, the unique circumstances should afford Parker to maintain his role as the club's closer after converting four consecutive saves prior to Wednesday's multi-inning slip up.