The Angels recalled Silseth from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Silseth will join the 26-man active roster as a replacement in the bullpen for right-hander Austin Warren, who was placed on the 15-day injured list with elbow discomfort. While he's worked as a starter in the minors, Silseth will have to settle for a long-relief role, at least for the time being. In light of the recent struggles of Jose Suarez, however, Silseth could end up stepping into the Angels' six-man rotation sooner rather than later.