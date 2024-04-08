Silseth (0-1) allowed three runs on three hits and two walks over five innings Sunday, striking out seven and taking a loss against Boston.

All three hits against Silseth came in the span of four batters during the third inning and all three left the park. He's now given up six earned runs through eight innings in two starts despite a strong 12:4 K:BB. He forced nine swinging strikes on 91 pitches after getting 13 whiffs on 76 pitches in his season debut. Silseth is currently lined up for a rematch in Boston next weekend.