Silseth (elbow) has been doing strengthening and plyometric activities, but he hasn't yet resumed throwing, per MLB.com.

Silseth was placed on the 15-day IL on April 8 due to right elbow inflammation. A subsequent MRI cleared the hurler of any ligament damage, and an initial timeframe of three weeks was established for his return. However, it's not clear if Silseth will be able to meet that timeline given that he isn't yet throwing. Prior to getting hurt, Silseth had allowed six earned runs while posting a 12:4 K:BB over eight innings of work.