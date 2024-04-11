Silseth (elbow) said Wednesday that he expects to return from the 15-day injured list in around three weeks, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Silseth received good news earlier in the week, when both of the doctors who evaluated his injured elbow determined he was dealing with nothing more than inflammation. While Silseth thus appears likely to resume throwing soon and steer clear of an extended absence, he'll still need more than the minimum 15 days to make a full recovery from the injury and get fully ramped up. Jose Soriano was moved from the bullpen earlier this week and will serve as the Angels' No. 5 starter while Silseth is on the shelf.