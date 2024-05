Silseth (elbow) tossed 25-pitch bullpen sessions May 17 and May 20, MLB.com reports.

Silseth has been gradually progressing from the right elbow inflammation that he initially felt in a start against Boston on April 7. The right-hander was moved to the 60-day injured list April 30 and isn't eligible to be activated until June 7. Given the length of his layoff, Silseth will almost certainly need multiple minor-league rehab appearances before he's ready to return to the Angels rotation.