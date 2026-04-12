Silseth allowed one run on four walks and no hits while striking out one batter over one-third of an inning in relief against the Reds on Saturday. He also tossed three wild pitches.

Silseth entered in the bottom of the eighth inning with two outs, Ke'Bryan Hayes on second base and the Angels down 5-3. The righty reliever uncorked a wild pitch to send Hayes to third, then walked TJ Friedl. Things got even worse from there for Silseth, as he threw another wild pitch to allow Hayes to cross the plate, then walked three batters in a row -- uncorking yet another wild pitch on one of the ball-fours -- to allow another run. Silseth's final line could have been even uglier had Eugenio Suarez not struck out with the bases loaded to end the frame. Overall, Silseth threw just 10 strikes on 25 pitches. He had been fine coming into Saturday, posting a 1.80 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 6:2 K:BB over five innings spanning seven appearances, so the hope for Silseth and the Angels is that his bout of wildness Saturday was just an anomaly.