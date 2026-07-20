Angels' Chase Silseth: Up to seven holds

Silseth registered a hold against Detroit on Sunday, allowing one hit in one scoreless inning.

Silseth took the mound in the seventh frame with the Angels holding a 3-1 lead. The right-hander gave up a one-out single but was able to finish the inning without allowing any runs. Silseth began his MLB career as a starter, but he's logged all 43 of his appearances out of the bullpen this season. He frequently worked in high leverage early in the campaign, though Sunday's hold was his first since June 12 -- a span of 14 appearances. Silseth has been one of the team's better relivers overall, compiling a 2.95 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 45:20 K:BB across 36.2 innings.