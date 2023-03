Silseth was optioned to the minor-leagues by the Angels on Tuesday.

Silseth struggled in the majors last season after getting called up from Double-A, logging a 6.59 ERA and 1.57 WHIP through 28.2 innings. The 22-year-old righty will most likely start the season with Triple-A Salt Lake, but could return to the big leagues if he performs well enough there.