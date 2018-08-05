Angels' Jose Briceno: Loses hold of primary catching role
Briceno will start at catcher and bat ninth Sunday against the Indians, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Though he'll be behind the plate in the series finale, Briceno seems to have fallen behind the hot-hitting Francisco Arcia on the depth chart at catcher. Even if Briceno recaptures primary duties at the position, he's not expected to provide much impact at the plate after compiling an underwhelming .240/.290/.370 line over 556 career games in the minors prior to his May 20 promotion to the big leagues.
