Royals' Jose Briceno: Reassigned to minor-league camp
RotoWire Staff
Briceno was reassigned Tuesday to the minor-league side of Royals camp.
Fellow catchers Tyler Cropley, Logan Porter and Jakson Reetz were also sent out in this round of cuts. Kansas City's official Opening Day roster is just about set.
