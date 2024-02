Cisnero didn't report to Angels' spring training Tuesday and will be at least a week late to arrive due to visa issues, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

The veteran right-hander joined the Halos on a one-year, $1.75 million contract in early February but won't be with the team for the start of camp. Cisnero posted a 5.31 ERA in 63 outings for the Tigers last season, though his 70:25 K:BB is more palatable. He'll have plenty of time to report without affecting his availability for Opening Day.