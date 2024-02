Cisnero (visa issues) arrived to Angels camp Sunday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The veteran reliever was absent for the start of spring training due to visa issues, but he didn't end up missing much time. Cisnero had a 5.31 ERA in 63 outings for the Tigers last season and should fill a middle-relief role with the Angels after signing a one-year, $1.75 million deal in early February.