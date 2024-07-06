Cisnero (shoulder) threw off a mound in late June, per MLB.com.

Cisnero was shut down from throwing in late May after feeling tightness in his lower back, but he's now almost a month into the resumption of his throwing program. His advancement to tossing off a mound suggests he is making strides toward a return, though it's uncertain when the righty reliever will be ready to pitch in games again. Cisnero hasn't faced hitters since making his third appearance in four days for the Angels in a relief outing versus Minnesota on April 27.