Cisnero (shoulder) restarted a throwing program June 10, per MLB.com.

Cisnero has been out of action since April 27, and he landed on the 10-day injured list due to shoulder discomfort the following day. The right-handed reliever began a throwing program May 17 but was subsequently shut down after experiencing lower-back tightness. Cisnero was eventually transferred to the 60-day IL, so he's not eligible to return until late June, though there's a good chance he'll remain out longer than that.