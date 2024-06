Cisnero (shoulder) threw from 120 feet Friday, per MLB.com.

Cisnero had previously thrown from 120 feet in mid-May but then had his throwing program halted after suffering lower-back tightness. The righty reliever appears to be back on track in his rehab, though it's unclear how far away he is from being ready to return to the Angels' bullpen. Cisnero hasn't pitched in a game since April 27, so he may require a rehab assignment before being activated from the injured list.