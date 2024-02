Cisnero signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract with the Angels on Saturday, Taylor Blake Ward of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Cisnero's ERA ballooned to 5.31 in 2023 with the Tigers, but he collected a 70:25 K:BB over 59.1 innings. The 34-year-old posted a 3.84 ERA with 229 strikeouts across 211 frames during his five seasons in Detroit and should slide into a setup role in Anaheim.