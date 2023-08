The Tigers placed Cisnero on waivers Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Cisnero has registered an underwhelming 5.36 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 56:20 K:BB in 48.2 innings this season for Detroit, but the 34-year-old right-hander was an effective major-league setup man from 2020 through 2022 and he can be picked up by another team with a simple waiver claim.