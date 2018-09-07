Angels' Justin Upton: Back in action Friday

Upton (concussion) will man left field and hit cleanup versus the White Sox on Friday.

Upton will return to the starting lineup after missing the past four games with a mild concussion he suffered last weekend. The outfielder was able to play catch Wednesday and participated in a successful workout Thursday, so manager Mike Scioscia felt comfortable putting him back in the field for the series opener in Chicago.

