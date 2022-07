Upton hit a solo home run in his only at-bat against the Athletics on Saturday.

Upton didn't start the contest, but he was brought in as a pinch hitter with Seattle down a run in the eighth inning. The veteran chose a good time to hit his first long ball as a member of the Mariners, going deep to left field to tie the score. It was just the second extra-base hit this season for Upton, who has struggled with a .152/.282/.273 slash line through 39 plate appearances.