Upton went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run in a win over the Blue Jays on Sunday.
Upton drew the start in left field and had a reasonably productive day from the No. 8 spot in the order. The veteran outfielder had most recently been in the lineup last Monday, and he hadn't hit safely in a start since June 25.
