Upton is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres.

He'll retreat to the bench after going 0-for-8 with four strikeouts while starting in both of the past two games. Even with Jesse Winker set to miss the rest of the week while serving a suspension and with Kyle Lewis (concussion) and Taylor Trammell (hamstring) still stuck on the injured list, the righty-hitting Upton may still be forced to settle for short-side platoon work in the corner outfield or at designated hitter. Dylan Moore, Abraham Toro and Sam Haggerty all look to be ahead of Upton in the pecking order for playing time.