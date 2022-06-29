Upton isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Orioles.
Upton went 2-for-16 with an RBI, three walks and nine strikeouts over his last five games and will be on the bench for a second consecutive matchup. Sam Haggerty is taking over in right field with Abraham Toro serving as the designated hitter.
