Angels' Justin Upton: Tests reveal no fracture on hand
X-rays performed on Upton didn't indicate a fracture of his left hand, and he's day-to-day, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
It's good news for the slugger and his fantasy investors after he was hit on the hand by a Chris Archer pitch Thursday. Upton probably will still need to miss time -- the Angels might even sit him until Tuesday to take advantage of their Monday breather -- but he could return to action swiftly if no other complications develop. Either way, it seems J-Up has averted a disaster.
More News
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...