X-rays performed on Upton didn't indicate a fracture of his left hand, and he's day-to-day, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

It's good news for the slugger and his fantasy investors after he was hit on the hand by a Chris Archer pitch Thursday. Upton probably will still need to miss time -- the Angels might even sit him until Tuesday to take advantage of their Monday breather -- but he could return to action swiftly if no other complications develop. Either way, it seems J-Up has averted a disaster.