Calhoun left Saturday's game against the Rangers with a right knee contusion, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Calhoun went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts and collided with the outfield wall earlier in the game, though the injury appears minor. Manager Brad Ausmus said the 31-year-old is considered day-to-day and could still be in the lineup for Sunday's series finale.

