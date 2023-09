Calhoun went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 11-7 loss to the Reds.

Calhoun's blast put the Guardians ahead 5-4 in the third inning of the back-and-forth game. He's hitting just .171 with three homers and 10 RBI over 22 games in September, a notable decline from his work in August that helped to earn him steady playing time. The veteran is at a .222/.288/.386 slash line with six homers, 25 RBI, 18 runs scored and no stolen bases over 42 contests this season.