Calhoun went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 12-3 win over the Rangers.

Calhoun was able to contribute the Guardians' last two runs in a win over his former team. He had a solid run of playing time in August, but he's started to falter in September, going 7-for-45 (.156) with two homers and five RBI over 13 contests this month. Overall, he's at a .230/.307/.393 slash line with five long balls, 20 RBI, 15 runs scored and five doubles through 33 contests. He should be a regular in the lineup versus right-handed pitchers, but with the Guardians' hitters at essentially full health, he may not have a chance at an everyday role down the stretch.