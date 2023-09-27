Calhoun is absent from the lineup Wednesday against the Reds.
Calhoun connected for a two-run homer Tuesday, but he'll grab a seat in Wednesday's series finale with the Reds throwing left-hander Andrew Abbott. Jose Ramirez is filling the DH role as Steven Kwan, Myles Straw and Ramon Laureano start across the outfield.
