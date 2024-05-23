Paris went 1-for-2 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Astros.

The 22-year-old gave the Angels all the offense they would need on the afternoon when he took Hunter Brown deep in the fifth inning. It was Paris' first career big-league homer in his 26th game, and while power isn't a big part of his game, he did slug 14 home runs in 113 contests for Double-A Rocket City in 2023. Paris got the start at second base Wednesday but slid over to shortstop, and he could be looking at a longer run at the latter position if Zach Neto (elbow) winds up missing significant time.