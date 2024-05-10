Paris was recalled from Double-A Rocket City on Thursday.

With both Brandon Drury (hamstring) and Luis Rengifo (illness) sidelined, the Angels were shorthanded along the infield. Paris boasts enough defensive versatility to help the team in that regard, as he is capable of playing second base and shortstop as well as in the outfield. His ability to contribute as a hitter is far less clear, as he was striking out at a 39.1 percent clip across 92 plate appearances with Rocket City prior to his promotion.