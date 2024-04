Rengifo (head) is starting at second base Saturday against the Red Sox, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Rengifo has been sidelined for the past few days after leaving Wednesday's contest due to lightheadedness. The issue has seemingly subsided ahead of Saturday's contest, so the 27-year-old will give Brandon Drury a breather and look to tally a hit in his third consecutive game.