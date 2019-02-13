Tropeano is unlikely to be ready for Opening Day after suffering a setback with his previous shoulder injury in December, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Tropeano missed the last two months of the 2018 season due to a shoulder injury, and it apparently isn't completely in the rearview mirror. The right-hander recently began light throwing, but he's now out of the running for a spot in the rotation to start the season. No word has come forth as to when the Angels expect him to be ready for regular duty, but more information will likely become available on that front once he gets back to mound work.