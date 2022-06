Tropeano exercised the opt-out in his minor-league contract with the Rangers on Wednesday and has become a free agent, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander joined Texas on a minor-league deal in January, but he was unable to get a look in the big leagues during the first two months of the season. Tropeano posted a 3.05 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 21:17 K:BB across 20.2 innings with Triple-A Round Rock prior to opting out.