Schanuel went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 9-7 win over the Astros.

Schanuel's three-run blast in the fifth inning sparked a big rally from the Angels. Entering Monday, the first baseman had gone 0-for-11 over his last three games. He's up to five homers, 18 RBI, 15 runs scored, three doubles and a .232/.306/.351 slash line through 172 plate appearances this season. Schanuel is not being strictly platooned, but he's not an everyday player at first base, though he is seeing a majority of the reps there.